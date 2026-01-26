Thunderbirds visit Travis ahead of Air Show

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel “Razz” Larson, Thunderbirds advance pilot and narrator, visits Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 27, 2026, to conduct a site survey for the upcoming Wings Over Solano Air Show. The Thunderbirds perform precision aerial maneuvers, showcasing the capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and high performance aircraft to people throughout the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)