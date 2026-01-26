(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Thunderbirds visit Travis ahead of Air Show

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel "Razz" Larson, Thunderbirds advance pilot and narrator, visits Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 27, 2026, to conduct a site survey for the upcoming Wings Over Solano Air Show. The Thunderbirds perform precision aerial maneuvers, showcasing the capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and high performance aircraft to people throughout the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    60th Air Mobility Wing
    Wings over Solano
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Air Show
    Thunderbirds
    Wings Over Solano Air Show

