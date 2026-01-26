Thunderbirds visit Travis ahead of Air Show

U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel “Razz” Larson, Thunderbirds advance pilot and narrator, visits Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 27, 2026, to conduct a site survey for the upcoming Wings Over Solano Air Show. The Thunderbirds perform precision aerial maneuvers, showcasing the capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and high performance aircraft to people throughout the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 18:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|994030
|VIRIN:
|260127-F-RX751-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111498004
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
