    CAMP BULLIS, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Video by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia and Sgt. Nathaniel W Garrett

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    Competitors perform Prolonged Combat Care (PCC) drills during Day Two of the 2026 CSM Jack L. Clark Best Medic Competition at JBSA-Camp Bullis, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026. The scenario evaluates rapid medical intervention, communication, and team coordination under pressure.(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 18:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994028
    VIRIN: 260126-A-YY901-3002
    Filename: DOD_111497938
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: CAMP BULLIS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Best Medic Competition Day Two: Prolonged Combat Care, by PFC Jose Rolando Garcia and SGT Nathaniel W Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

