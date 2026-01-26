Competitors perform Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) during Day Two of the 2026 CSM Jack L. Clark Best Medic Competition at JBSA-Camp Bullis, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026. The scenario evaluates rapid medical intervention, communication, and team coordination under pressure.(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 18:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994026
|VIRIN:
|260126-A-YY901-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111497917
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|CAMP BULLIS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Best Medic Competition Day Two: Tactical Combat Casualty Care, by PFC Jose Rolando Garcia and SGT Nathaniel W Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.