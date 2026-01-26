U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 509th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, alongside Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members, load a simulated casualty on board a Japanese Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter during a simulated cold-load casualty exercise as part of North Wind 26 at Camp Okadama, Japan, Jan. 26, 2026. North Wind is a bilateral U.S. Army Japan and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force winter field training exercise in Hokkaido, Japan—running from Jan. 20–Feb. 3—focused on enhancing bilateral tactics, techniques and procedures for extreme cold-weather conditions and enhancing interoperability and readiness between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Lukas Sparks)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 17:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994021
|VIRIN:
|260126-A-RY738-1007
|PIN:
|000000
|Filename:
|DOD_111497818
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|SAPPORO, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Simulated Cold-load Casualty Exercise at North Wind 26, by SGT Lukas Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.