    Simulated Cold-load Casualty Exercise at North Wind 26

    SAPPORO, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    01.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. Lukas Sparks 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 509th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, alongside Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members, load a simulated casualty on board a Japanese Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter during a simulated cold-load casualty exercise as part of North Wind 26 at Camp Okadama, Japan, Jan. 26, 2026. North Wind is a bilateral U.S. Army Japan and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force winter field training exercise in Hokkaido, Japan—running from Jan. 20–Feb. 3—focused on enhancing bilateral tactics, techniques and procedures for extreme cold-weather conditions and enhancing interoperability and readiness between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Lukas Sparks)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 17:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994021
    VIRIN: 260126-A-RY738-1007
    PIN: 000000
    Filename: DOD_111497818
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: SAPPORO, HOKKAIDO, JP

    11th Airborne Division
    USARJ
    US Army Japan
    88th Regional Support Command
    Airborne
    North Wind 26

