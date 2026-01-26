H2F Mission-Based Fitness Programming

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994017" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video highlights how the U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program Fort Wainwright, Alaska created a mission-based fitness programming schedule to better integrate fitness training into soldier’s battle rhythm based on their current mission set. H2F staff provides expert care and support pre-mission, during mission, and post-mission. The interviews and H2F footage in this video were captured by the Enterprise Multimedia Center based out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia from May 19-22, 2025, and the rest of the footage is acquired though the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS). (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller)

The video contains music from a USA licensed asset from Enterprise Multimedia Center (EMC)