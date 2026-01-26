(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    H2F Mission-Based Fitness Programming

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    This video highlights how the U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program Fort Wainwright, Alaska created a mission-based fitness programming schedule to better integrate fitness training into soldier’s battle rhythm based on their current mission set. H2F staff provides expert care and support pre-mission, during mission, and post-mission. The interviews and H2F footage in this video were captured by the Enterprise Multimedia Center based out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia from May 19-22, 2025, and the rest of the footage is acquired though the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS). (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller)
    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 17:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 994017
    VIRIN: 260127-A-FI370-1001
    Filename: DOD_111497670
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, H2F Mission-Based Fitness Programming, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holistic Health and Fitness

