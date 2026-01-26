The 11th Airborne Division will be participating in Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, the Army’s newest Combat Training Center, Feb. 15-25, 2026. JPMRC rotation 26-02 is designed to validate the ability to rapidly deploy a brigade-sized force package quickly and integrate with external elements, focusing on large-scale combat operations in an extreme cold weather environment, and includes situational training exercises, airborne and air assault missions, and live-fire exercises.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 15:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994004
|VIRIN:
|260127-A-ED188-1168
|Filename:
|DOD_111497567
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, The Arctic, by SPC Brandon Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.