    Combat Pistol EIC Training Video

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    This is the instructional video for the Combat Pistol Excellence in Competition Match, which is one of the courses of fire at the U.S. Army Small Arms Championships. (It can also be part of a unit-hosted EIC Match.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Pistol EIC Training Video, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

