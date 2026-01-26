(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Flight operations at NAS Oceana

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2025

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Oliver McCain Vieira 

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    Sailors and pilots prepare and execute flight operations at Naval Air Station Oceana October 2025. Naval Air Station Oceana supports warfighters, the fleet and their families through airfield operations, training, logistics, and support programming.

    NAS Oceana
    United States Navy

