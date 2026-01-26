(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Coast Guard Coxswain

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    U.S. Coast Guard coxswains are highly trained small-boat operators responsible for the safety of their crew, passengers, and vessel while ensuring safe navigation, effective operation, and mission completion. Surfmen, heavy-weather, search-and-rescue, and tactical coxswains each require specialized training, and many Coast Guard coxswains hold multiple coxswain qualifications. (U.S. Coast Guard video production by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carmen Caver)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 15:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993997
    VIRIN: 260123-G-KH296-1004
    Filename: DOD_111497550
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    TAGS

    PURSUIT COXSWAIN
    U.S. Coast Guard
    SAR
    Coxswain
    USCG
    tactical

