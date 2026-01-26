U.S. Coast Guard Coxswain

U.S. Coast Guard coxswains are highly trained small-boat operators responsible for the safety of their crew, passengers, and vessel while ensuring safe navigation, effective operation, and mission completion. Surfmen, heavy-weather, search-and-rescue, and tactical coxswains each require specialized training, and many Coast Guard coxswains hold multiple coxswain qualifications. (U.S. Coast Guard video production by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carmen Caver)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 15:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993997
|VIRIN:
|260123-G-KH296-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111497550
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
