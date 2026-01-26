(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A Quick Look: Dewatering Lock and Dam 7

    LA CRESCENT, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Video by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Bryce Kingsley, USACE St. Paul District marine mechanic, talks about the dewatering at Lock and Dam 7, near La Crescent, Minnesota.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 15:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993993
    VIRIN: 260122-A-AB038-5174
    Filename: DOD_111497478
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: LA CRESCENT, MINNESOTA, US

    navigation, maintenance, Mississippi River, St. Paul District, Mississippi Valley Division, USACE

