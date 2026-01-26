(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Travel Conditions in Louisiana

    CHENIERE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Snow covered roads and plows make for less than ideal travel conditions for USACE crews attempting to move into position to support the Temporary Emergency Power Mission in Mississippi. (Army Video by Lt. Col. Vanessa Bowman)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 15:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993992
    VIRIN: 260127-A-OI229-5653
    Filename: DOD_111497461
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CHENIERE, LOUISIANA, US

    This work, Travel Conditions in Louisiana, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS

    DTOS
    USACE
    Winter Storm Fern
    Winter Storm Jan 2026

