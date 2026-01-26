Snow covered roads and plows make for less than ideal travel conditions for USACE crews attempting to move into position to support the Temporary Emergency Power Mission in Mississippi. (Army Video by Lt. Col. Vanessa Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 15:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993992
|VIRIN:
|260127-A-OI229-5653
|Filename:
|DOD_111497461
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|CHENIERE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Travel Conditions in Louisiana, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.