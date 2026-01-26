GSDF First Sergeant Reflects on Winter Storm Fern Mission (A-Roll)

Georgia State Defense Force member 1st Sgt. William Baldwin reflects on his team's mission during Winter Storm Fern and discusses the collaboration between Georgia National Guard and Georgia State Defense Force. The Georgia Department of Defense plays an integral role in declared emergencies by providing a versatile and ready force capable of responding to natural and manmade disasters across the United States. The Georgia Department of Defense is trained and equipped to ensure rapid, coordinated and effective support is available to civil authorities on short notice.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Taryn Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 14:45
|Category:
|Interviews
|Location:
|TOCCOA, GEORGIA, US
