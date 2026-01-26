(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DTOS Mobile Operations Center Deploys to Camp McCain for Power Restoration Mission

    VICKSBURG, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Video by Bucky Wall 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District

    The Deployable Tactical Operations System (DTOS) departed Vicksburg about an hour ago, headed to Camp McCain near Grenada, MS, to link up with the Temporary Emergency Power Team. DTOS provides self-sustaining, on-site mobile command and communications support during crisis response operations. USACE personnel are installing generators on critical public facilities as directed by FEMA/MEMA to support Mississippians impacted by the storm. Grateful for our dedicated USACE team and our partners in serving the mission.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 14:49
    TAGS

    Deployable Tactical Operations System

