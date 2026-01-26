DTOS Mobile Operations Center Deploys to Camp McCain for Power Restoration Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/993988" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Deployable Tactical Operations System (DTOS) departed Vicksburg about an hour ago, headed to Camp McCain near Grenada, MS, to link up with the Temporary Emergency Power Team. DTOS provides self-sustaining, on-site mobile command and communications support during crisis response operations. USACE personnel are installing generators on critical public facilities as directed by FEMA/MEMA to support Mississippians impacted by the storm. Grateful for our dedicated USACE team and our partners in serving the mission.