16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Aerial Port Squadron and the 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conduct cargo operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 19, 2026. The 16th EAS and 379th EAPS directly supported the CENTCOM mission by moving personnel and cargo across thousands of miles in the AOR, enabling joint operations in air, land, and sea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Class Travis Knauss)
|01.18.2026
|01.27.2026 13:44
|B-Roll
|993983
|260119-F-OE100-7001
|DOD_111497236
|00:02:29
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|0
|0
