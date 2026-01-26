Answering the Call

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/993982" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Guardsmen assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia conduct presence patrols and assist where needed during a winter storm in Washington, D.C., Jan. 25–26, 2026. As part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, National Guard service members maintained a visible presence and supported local partners to help ensure public safety for residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the nation’s capital. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)