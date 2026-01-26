(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Answering the Call

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Video by Billy Blankenship  

    Joint Task Force DC

    Guardsmen assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia conduct presence patrols and assist where needed during a winter storm in Washington, D.C., Jan. 25–26, 2026. As part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, National Guard service members maintained a visible presence and supported local partners to help ensure public safety for residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the nation’s capital. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 13:41
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 993982
    VIRIN: 260127-Z-VZ654-1001
    Filename: DOD_111497228
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

