Answering the Call

Guardsmen assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia conduct presence patrols and assist where needed during a winter storm in Washington, D.C., Jan. 25–26, 2026. As part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, National Guard service members maintained a visible presence and supported local partners to help ensure public safety for residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the nation’s capital. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
