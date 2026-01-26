(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sailors and pilots prepare and execute flight operations at Naval Air Station Oceana

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Noah Eidson 

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    Sailors and pilots prepare and execute flight operations at Naval Air Station Oceana Jan. 16, 2026. Naval Air Station Oceana supports warfighters, the fleet and their families through airfield operations, training, logistics, and support programming.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 15:22
    NAS Oceana

