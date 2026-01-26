Defying the Odds: A 55-Year-Old Nurse’s Ironman Journey Through Stage III Breast Cancer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A 55-year-old pediatric nurse practitioner, Sharon Gutierrez, spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs', Crista V. Mack, on Jan. 13, 2026, about redefining resilience by training for an Ironman triathlon while battling Stage III breast cancer. Balancing intensive treatment with demanding endurance training, she demonstrates unwavering determination, strength, and purpose. Her journey highlights the power of perseverance and serves as an inspiration to service members, families, and the broader community facing adversity.



(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)