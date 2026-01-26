Defying the Odds: A 55-Year-Old Nurse’s Ironman Journey Through Stage III Breast Cancer

A 55-year-old pediatric nurse practitioner, Sharon Gutierrez, spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs', Crista V. Mack, on Jan. 13, 2026, about redefining resilience by training for an Ironman triathlon while battling Stage III breast cancer. Balancing intensive treatment with demanding endurance training, she demonstrates unwavering determination, strength, and purpose. Her journey highlights the power of perseverance and serves as an inspiration to service members, families, and the broader community facing adversity.
(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)
