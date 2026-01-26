U.S. Coast Guard Coxswain

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard coxswains are highly trained small-boat operators responsible for the safety of their crew, passengers, and vessel while ensuring safe navigation, effective operation, and mission completion. Surfmen, heavy-weather, search-and-rescue, and tactical coxswains each require specialized training, and many Coast Guard coxswains hold multiple coxswain qualifications. (U.S. Coast Guard video production by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carmen Caver and Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)