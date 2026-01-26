U.S. Coast Guard Coxswain

U.S. Coast Guard coxswains are highly trained small-boat operators responsible for the safety of their crew, passengers, and vessel while ensuring safe navigation, effective operation, and mission completion. Surfmen, heavy-weather, search-and-rescue, and tactical coxswains each require specialized training, and many Coast Guard coxswains hold multiple coxswain qualifications. (U.S. Coast Guard video production by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carmen Caver and Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)
