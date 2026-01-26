(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Training Group Sign Timelapse

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Video by Sean Schroeder  

    17th Training Wing

    Timelapse of joint service student member students walking along Goodfellow’s ‘troop walk’ past the 17th Training Group sign.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 13:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993974
    VIRIN: 260122-F-SL509-1059
    Filename: DOD_111497091
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Group Sign Timelapse, by Sean Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Timelapse
    student training

