    Airmen arrive at an undisclosed location within CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.20.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen arrive in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. Airmen routinely deploy to the CENTCOM AOR to ensure regional stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Travis Knauss)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 12:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993972
    VIRIN: 260121-F-OE100-7001
    Filename: DOD_111497045
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen arrive at an undisclosed location within CENTCOM AOR, by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM

