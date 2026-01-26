U.S. Airmen arrive in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. Airmen routinely deploy to the CENTCOM AOR to ensure regional stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Travis Knauss)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 12:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993972
|VIRIN:
|260121-F-OE100-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111497045
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Airmen arrive at an undisclosed location within CENTCOM AOR, by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS
