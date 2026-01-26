(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMC Command Video (Long Version)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Video by Eben Boothby  

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    The U.S. Army Materiel Command develops and delivers materiel readiness solutions to ensure globally dominant land force capabilities. Headquartered at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, Army Materiel Command is one of four Army Commands. AMC synchronizes and integrates the Army's total capabilities in support of the Chief of Staff of the Army’s priorities and Combatant Command requirements. As the Army’s Lead Materiel Integrator, Army Materiel Command manages the global supply chain, synchronizing logistics and sustainment activities across the Army.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 11:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993946
    VIRIN: 260127-A-NF979-9741
    Filename: DOD_111496816
    Length: 00:05:36
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC Command Video (Long Version), by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Materiel Command (AMC)
    Army Materiel Command (Long Version)
    AMC Command Video (Long Version)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video