AMC Command Video (Short Version) 2024

The U.S. Army Materiel Command develops and delivers materiel readiness solutions to ensure globally dominant land force capabilities. Headquartered at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, Army Materiel Command is one of four Army Commands. AMC synchronizes and integrates the Army's total capabilities in support of the Chief of Staff of the Army’s priorities and Combatant Command requirements. As the Army’s Lead Materiel Integrator, Army Materiel Command manages the global supply chain, synchronizing logistics and sustainment activities across the Army.