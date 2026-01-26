U.S. Service members work together to simulate patient care during Survive, Adapt and Battlefield Readiness exercise at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Jan. 22, 2026. SABR was a joint-operations training exercise providing life-saving care in austere, contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 10:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993940
|VIRIN:
|260122-F-GH688-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111496743
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 86th Medical Group, sister services join together in large scale mass casualty training exercise, by SrA Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.