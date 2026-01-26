(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    86th Medical Group, sister services join together in large scale mass casualty training exercise

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.21.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr. 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Service members work together to simulate patient care during Survive, Adapt and Battlefield Readiness exercise at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Jan. 22, 2026. SABR was a joint-operations training exercise providing life-saving care in austere, contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr.)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 10:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993940
    VIRIN: 260122-F-GH688-1002
    Filename: DOD_111496743
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th Medical Group, sister services join together in large scale mass casualty training exercise, by SrA Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Landstuhl Army Regional Medical Center
    medical
    SABR

