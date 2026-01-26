Stronger Together

Leaders from Irwin Army Community Hospital and the Eastern Kansas VA Health Care System came together on Jan. 14, 2026, to reaffirm and strengthen a long-standing partnership focused on one outcome: better care for Soldiers, Veterans, and their families.
In this feature, COL Laudino Castillo, IACH Commander, and Mr. Rudy Klopfer, Executive Director of the Eastern Kansas VA Health Care System, discuss how their Resource Sharing Agreement allows both organizations to align staffing, specialties, and capabilities to close gaps in access to care. From specialty services and radiology to women’s health, optometry, and mammography, the partnership reduces travel time, improves timeliness, and brings high-quality care closer to home.
The leaders also highlight how collaboration not only benefits Veterans today, but strengthens continuity of care for Active Duty Soldiers who transition to VA care. By sharpening provider skills, maximizing shared resources, and building a seamless bridge between DoD and VA medicine, this partnership reinforces trust with the Fort Riley and Flint Hills communities.
Watch the video feature to learn how IACH and the VA are working together to enhance care, readiness, and long-term health for those who serve and those who have served.
Music title "A Drift Among Infinite Stars" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0
