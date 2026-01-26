(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stronger Together

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Video by Jorge Gomez  

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Leaders from Irwin Army Community Hospital and the Eastern Kansas VA Health Care System came together on Jan. 14, 2026, to reaffirm and strengthen a long-standing partnership focused on one outcome: better care for Soldiers, Veterans, and their families.

    In this feature, COL Laudino Castillo, IACH Commander, and Mr. Rudy Klopfer, Executive Director of the Eastern Kansas VA Health Care System, discuss how their Resource Sharing Agreement allows both organizations to align staffing, specialties, and capabilities to close gaps in access to care. From specialty services and radiology to women’s health, optometry, and mammography, the partnership reduces travel time, improves timeliness, and brings high-quality care closer to home.

    The leaders also highlight how collaboration not only benefits Veterans today, but strengthens continuity of care for Active Duty Soldiers who transition to VA care. By sharpening provider skills, maximizing shared resources, and building a seamless bridge between DoD and VA medicine, this partnership reinforces trust with the Fort Riley and Flint Hills communities.

    Watch the video feature to learn how IACH and the VA are working together to enhance care, readiness, and long-term health for those who serve and those who have served.

    Music title "A Drift Among Infinite Stars" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 10:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993939
    VIRIN: 260127-D-JU906-1002
    Filename: DOD_111496730
    Length: 00:08:57
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    partnership
    VA DoD Partnership
    Eastern Kansas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video