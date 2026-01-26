(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026 AFMC Hype

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Video by Dylan Kaericher 

    88th Air Base Wing

    The Air Force Materiel Command manages installation and mission support, discovery and development, test and evaluation, and life cycle management services and sustainment for every major Air Force weapon system. Our nearly 87,000 military and civilian Airmen make up one team powering the world's greatest Air Force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 10:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993937
    VIRIN: 250127-F-OU362-1001
    Filename: DOD_111496670
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 AFMC Hype, by Dylan Kaericher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mission Support
    AFMC
    Life Cycle Management Center
    sustaiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video