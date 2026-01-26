(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Onboarding Video Series #2: Commuting & Parking

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Eugene Silvers 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    Video series #2 of 5: Commuting & PArking

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 09:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993929
    VIRIN: 250205-F-IT033-4333
    Filename: DOD_111496643
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Onboarding Video Series #2: Commuting & Parking, by MSgt Eugene Silvers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DTRA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video