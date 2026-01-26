(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Capabilities Demonstration Boston Dynamics & Gamma Reality Inc.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Eugene Silvers 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    DTRA CZ-CO conducted a full mission profile demonstraion for the employment the Boston Robotics SPOT uncrewed ground vehicle and the Gamma Reality LAMP sensor in a CWMD scenario.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 08:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993921
    VIRIN: 260106-D-IT033-1001
    Filename: DOD_111496533
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capabilities Demonstration Boston Dynamics & Gamma Reality Inc., by MSgt Eugene Silvers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video