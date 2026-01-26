DTRA CZ-CO conducted a full mission profile demonstraion for the employment the Boston Robotics SPOT uncrewed ground vehicle and the Gamma Reality LAMP sensor in a CWMD scenario.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 08:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993921
|VIRIN:
|260106-D-IT033-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111496533
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Capabilities Demonstration Boston Dynamics & Gamma Reality Inc., by MSgt Eugene Silvers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.