    18th Military Police Military Working Dogs in Action

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.26.2026

    Video by Pfc. Kadence Connors 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army military working dog handlers assigned to 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, train with their military working dogs on Miesau Army Depot, Jan. 27, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kadence Connors)

    Powerful Alternative Metal "Thudcore".mp3 by Vlad Annenkov is licensed under a Attribution 4.0 International License.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 09:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993919
    VIRIN: 260127-A-IR446-9158
    Filename: DOD_111496419
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    This work, 18th Military Police Military Working Dogs in Action, by PFC Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    21st TSC
    Working Dog Handler
    18th MP Bde
    Military Working Dog (MWD)
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport

