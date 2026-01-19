U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Emerson Nunez, deployed to United States Forces Japan as a public affairs specialist, gives a shout out to his hometown in Hawaii, from Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 00:38
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|993910
|VIRIN:
|260123-M-FO238-1100
|Filename:
|DOD_111496246
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RED Friday Shoutout, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.