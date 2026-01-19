(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RED Friday Shoutout

    JAPAN

    01.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Emerson Nunez, deployed to United States Forces Japan as a public affairs specialist, gives a shout out to his hometown in Hawaii, from Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 00:38
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 993910
    VIRIN: 260123-M-FO238-1100
    Filename: DOD_111496246
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RED Friday Shoutout, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yokota AB
    R.E.D.FridayShoutout
    RememberEveryoneDeployed
    R.E.D. Friday

