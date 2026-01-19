(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct CERTEX

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Video by Sgt. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, California (Jan. 14, 2026) - U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a certification exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 14, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian Knowles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 00:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993908
    VIRIN: 260114-M-FG738-2001
    Filename: DOD_111496231
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct CERTEX, by Sgt Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    I MEF
    USS Ashland
    Logistics
    USMC
    15th MEU
    TF Ashland

