Jude Shae, Korean Battle Simulation Center Director, earned the U.S. Forces Korea Tiger Award at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2026. Shae has served the United States as a Soldier, both enlisted and commissioned, and a civilian for more than 65 years. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Matthew Angulo)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 23:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993899
|VIRIN:
|260108-F-EZ689-5361
|Filename:
|DOD_111496082
|Length:
|00:13:12
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: KBSC Director earns USFK Tiger Award, by SSgt Matthew Angulo and SrA Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS
