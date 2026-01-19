2026 Indo-Pacific Best Redleg Competition Artillery Simulator

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cpt. James Butler of the 8th/12th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, participates in the Indo-Pacific Best Redleg Competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 20, 2026. The competition serves as the region’s premier artillery event and evaluates physical fitness, core Soldier skills and military occupational specialty proficiency to determine the best leaders from across the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Erik Warren)