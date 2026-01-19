(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2026 Indo-Pacific Best Redleg Competition Artillery Simulator

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erik Warren 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Cpt. James Butler of the 8th/12th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, participates in the Indo-Pacific Best Redleg Competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 20, 2026. The competition serves as the region’s premier artillery event and evaluates physical fitness, core Soldier skills and military occupational specialty proficiency to determine the best leaders from across the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Erik Warren)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 22:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 993891
    VIRIN: 260123-A-YX608-1069
    Filename: DOD_111495959
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

    This work, 2026 Indo-Pacific Best Redleg Competition Artillery Simulator, by SSG Erik Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #REDLEG, #REDLEGCOMPETITION, #INDO-PACIFIC, #25TH INFANTRY DIVISION

