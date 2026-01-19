Cpt. James Butler of the 8th/12th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, participates in the Indo-Pacific Best Redleg Competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 20, 2026. The competition serves as the region’s premier artillery event and evaluates physical fitness, core Soldier skills and military occupational specialty proficiency to determine the best leaders from across the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Erik Warren)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 22:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|993891
|VIRIN:
|260123-A-YX608-1069
|Filename:
|DOD_111495959
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Indo-Pacific Best Redleg Competition Artillery Simulator, by SSG Erik Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.