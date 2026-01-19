U.S. Army Pacific honors the following Reserve Officer Training Corps Cadets from University of Hawaii, who served during World War II by posthumously commissioning them to second lieutenant. 2nd Lt. Grover Nagaji, 2nd Lt. Howard Urabe, 2nd Lt. Robert Murata, 2nd Lt. Jenhatsu Chinen, 2nd Lt. Daniel Betsui, 2nd Lt. Hiroichi Tomita, 2nd Lt. Akio Nishikawa. Honoring the service of these fallen Soldiers reinforces the Army’s enduring commitment to remembering their legacy of loyalty, courage, and sacrifice.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 19:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993882
|VIRIN:
|260126-A-NT260-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111495892
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, More Than Eight Decades Later, UH ROTC Cadets Receive Earned Commissions, by SGT Johanna Pullum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.