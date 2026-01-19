More Than Eight Decades Later, UH ROTC Cadets Receive Earned Commissions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Pacific honors the following Reserve Officer Training Corps Cadets from University of Hawaii, who served during World War II by posthumously commissioning them to second lieutenant. 2nd Lt. Grover Nagaji, 2nd Lt. Howard Urabe, 2nd Lt. Robert Murata, 2nd Lt. Jenhatsu Chinen, 2nd Lt. Daniel Betsui, 2nd Lt. Hiroichi Tomita, 2nd Lt. Akio Nishikawa. Honoring the service of these fallen Soldiers reinforces the Army’s enduring commitment to remembering their legacy of loyalty, courage, and sacrifice.