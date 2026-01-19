(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    More Than Eight Decades Later, UH ROTC Cadets Receive Earned Commissions

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Video by Sgt. Johanna Pullum 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Pacific honors the following Reserve Officer Training Corps Cadets from University of Hawaii, who served during World War II by posthumously commissioning them to second lieutenant. 2nd Lt. Grover Nagaji, 2nd Lt. Howard Urabe, 2nd Lt. Robert Murata, 2nd Lt. Jenhatsu Chinen, 2nd Lt. Daniel Betsui, 2nd Lt. Hiroichi Tomita, 2nd Lt. Akio Nishikawa. Honoring the service of these fallen Soldiers reinforces the Army’s enduring commitment to remembering their legacy of loyalty, courage, and sacrifice.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 19:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993882
    VIRIN: 260126-A-NT260-1001
    Filename: DOD_111495892
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

