Competitors disassemble and reassemble weapons as part of timed proficiency event designed to test technical skill and attention to detail under pressure during Day One of the 2026 CSM Jack L. Clark Best Medic Competition at JBSA-Camp Bullis, Texas, Jan. 26, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 19:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993881
|VIRIN:
|260127-A-YY901-2999
|Filename:
|DOD_111495889
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 U.S. Army Best Medic Competition Day 1: Disassemble and Reassemble weapon, by PFC Jose Rolando Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.