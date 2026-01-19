(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2026 U.S. Army Best Medic Competition Day 1: 2026 U.S. Army Best Medic Competition Day 1: Disassemble and Reassemble weapon

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Video by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    Competitors disassemble and reassemble weapons as part of timed proficiency event designed to test technical skill and attention to detail under pressure during Day One of the 2026 CSM Jack L. Clark Best Medic Competition at JBSA-Camp Bullis, Texas, Jan. 26, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 19:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 U.S. Army Best Medic Competition Day 1: 2026 U.S. Army Best Medic Competition Day 1: Disassemble and Reassemble weapon, by PFC Jose Rolando Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BestMedic2026

