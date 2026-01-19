(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Did You Know? Blue Angels Morning Turns

    EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Terrin Hartman 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron maintenance and support team, conducts daily maintenance turn-up operations three hours before the first flight of each day. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Terrin Hartman/Released)

    TAGS

    Aviation training
    The Blue Angels
    Navy
    Marine Corps
    Aviation

