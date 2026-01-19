Prince George's County Operation Blur BROLL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/993873" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Maryland Army National Guard 200th Military Police conduct passenger transportation operations for essential crisis-response personnel utilizing High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV) for the Prince George’s County Emergency Operations Command, Prince George’s County, Maryland, January 24 through 26, 2026. At the direction of Governor Wes Moore, approximately 200 personnel of the Maryland National Guard activated to support civil authorities with specialized vehicles across the state to ensure rapid response capabilities for communities that may require assistance during inclement weather conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover, video edited for security purposes).