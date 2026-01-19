(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Prince George's County Operation Blur BROLL

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Members of the Maryland Army National Guard 200th Military Police conduct passenger transportation operations for essential crisis-response personnel utilizing High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV) for the Prince George’s County Emergency Operations Command, Prince George’s County, Maryland, January 24 through 26, 2026. At the direction of Governor Wes Moore, approximately 200 personnel of the Maryland National Guard activated to support civil authorities with specialized vehicles across the state to ensure rapid response capabilities for communities that may require assistance during inclement weather conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover, video edited for security purposes).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 18:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993873
    VIRIN: 260126-Z-UO452-1001
    Filename: DOD_111495797
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: LANDOVER, MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prince George's County Operation Blur BROLL, by A1C Sarah Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Winter Storm 26

