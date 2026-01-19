(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Pinnacle of Hard Work: The Blue Angels' Winter Training

    EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Crayton Agnew 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    The Blue Angels' are currently conducting winter training at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, California, in preparation for the upcoming 2025 air show season. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Crayton Agnew/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 17:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993866
    VIRIN: 250305-N-DN159-1001
    Filename: DOD_111495734
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Pinnacle of Hard Work: The Blue Angels' Winter Training, by PO2 Crayton Agnew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F/A-18E-F Super Hornet
    squadron
    motivational
    hype
    training
    aviation

