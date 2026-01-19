Minnesota National Guard Supports Community

Soldiers in the Minnesota National Guard provide free coffee and donuts to community members in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 25th, 2026. Minnesota National Guardsmen live, work, and serve in Minnesota. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks).
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 17:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993862
|VIRIN:
|260125-Z-AR912-7947
|Filename:
|DOD_111495709
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
