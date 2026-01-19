(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Minnesota National Guard Supports Community

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Soldiers in the Minnesota National Guard provide free coffee and donuts to community members in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 25th, 2026. Minnesota National Guardsmen live, work, and serve in Minnesota. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 17:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993862
    VIRIN: 260125-Z-AR912-7947
    Filename: DOD_111495709
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota National Guard Supports Community, by SSG Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    state active duty
    Minnesota National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video