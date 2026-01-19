Kingsley Field Inaugural Elephant Walk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing conducted its first ever elephant walk at Kingsley Field, Oregon, July 15, 2025. This was the first time in the history Kingsley Field has brought together its fleet to conduct an elephant walk. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)