Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing conducted its first ever elephant walk at Kingsley Field, Oregon, July 15, 2025. This was the first time in the history Kingsley Field has brought together its fleet to conduct an elephant walk. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 17:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993861
|VIRIN:
|250715-Z-HS861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111495647
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kingsley Field Inaugural Elephant Walk, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.