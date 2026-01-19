(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    173rd Fighter Wing Heritage F-15 Eagle

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing heritage F-15 Eagle passes over the airfield at Kingsley Field, Oregon, July 9, 2025. Members of the 173rd Fighter Wing collaborated to complete the paint scheme on the current heritage F-15 Eagle. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 17:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993859
    VIRIN: 250709-Z-HS861-1001
    Filename: DOD_111495641
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: OREGON, US

    Kingsley Field
    173FW

