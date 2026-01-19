Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing conducted flyovers for the 4th of July at Kingsley Field, Oregon, July 4, 2025. Flyovers help to promote community relations and strengthen ties to the military (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 17:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993858
|VIRIN:
|250704-Z-HS861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111495636
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
