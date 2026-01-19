Wings and Eagles Airshow 2025 Buildup

Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing conducted aerial refueling procedures before Wings and Eagles 2025 airshow at Kingsley Field, Oregon, Jun. 30, 2025. Wings and Eagles 2025 will be held at Kingsley Field on July 19-20. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 17:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993857
|VIRIN:
|250630-Z-HS861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111495631
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
