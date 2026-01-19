David R. Kingsley Remembrance Ceremony

Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing paused to remember 2Lt David R. Kingsley and the legacy he left behind at Kingsley Field, Oregon, Jun. 25, 2025. The 173rd Fighter Wing is named after 2Lt David R. Kingsley. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|06.25.2025
|01.26.2026 17:03
|Video Productions
|993856
|250625-Z-HS861-1001
|DOD_111495616
|00:00:40
|OREGON, US
|1
|1
