Klamath Falls, Ore. — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are set to perform at Kingsley Field, Oregon, Jun. 24, 2025. The 173rd Fighter Wing will host Wings and Eagles Airshow 2025 on July 19-20. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 17:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993855
|VIRIN:
|250624-Z-HS861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111495603
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAF Thunderbirds, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.