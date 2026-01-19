(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kingsley Field Crew Chief Taxis an F-15

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    Klamath Falls, Ore. — A 173rd Fighter Wing crew chief taxis an F-15 Eagle at Kingsley Field, Oregon, Jun. 18, 2025. The 173rd Fighter Wing is home to the sole F-15C/D training schoolhouse. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 17:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993851
    VIRIN: 250618-Z-HS861-1001
    Filename: DOD_111495588
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: OREGON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kingsley Field Crew Chief Taxis an F-15, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kingsley Field
    173FW
    crew chief

