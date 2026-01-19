Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing conducted night flying operations at Kingsley Field, Oregon, Jun. 13, 2025. The 173rd Fighter Wing is home to the sole F-15C/D training schoolhouse. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 17:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993850
|VIRIN:
|250613-Z-HS861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111495584
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Night Flying Takeoffs, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.