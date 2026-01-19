Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Commander Lt. Gen. Donna D. Shipton, Executive Director Dennis L. D’Angelo, Deputy Commander Col. Chadwick M. Steipp, and Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Timothy J. Wieser pay tribute to the men and women of the Center who were lost in 2025. Their contributions will always be remembered.
Names reported were submitted to the Director of Staff from the Command Post.
(U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 16:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|993846
|VIRIN:
|260126-F-OD898-2005
|Filename:
|DOD_111495550
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFLCMC leaders pay tribute to the Center employees who were lost in 2025, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.