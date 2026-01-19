(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFLCMC leaders pay tribute to the Center employees who were lost in 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Video by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Commander Lt. Gen. Donna D. Shipton, Executive Director Dennis L. D’Angelo, Deputy Commander Col. Chadwick M. Steipp, and Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Timothy J. Wieser pay tribute to the men and women of the Center who were lost in 2025. Their contributions will always be remembered.

    Names reported were submitted to the Director of Staff from the Command Post.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 16:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993846
    VIRIN: 260126-F-OD898-2005
    Filename: DOD_111495550
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFLCMC leaders pay tribute to the Center employees who were lost in 2025, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFLCMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video