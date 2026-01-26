U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Taylor, 81st TRW command chief, host the Monthly Update at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, November 24, 2025. Robinson and Taylor discussed the Air Force's new fitness standards, National Blood Donor Month, and Mardi Gras celebrations. They also previewed the upcoming Bay Breeze Event Center Open House and Chili Fest Cook-off and the Wing Annual Awards. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 16:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|993844
|VIRIN:
|260122-F-PI774-9324
|Filename:
|DOD_111495523
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Keesler News 26 January 2026, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.