    Keesler News 26 January 2026

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Taylor, 81st TRW command chief, host the Monthly Update at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, November 24, 2025. Robinson and Taylor discussed the Air Force's new fitness standards, National Blood Donor Month, and Mardi Gras celebrations. They also previewed the upcoming Bay Breeze Event Center Open House and Chili Fest Cook-off and the Wing Annual Awards. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 16:25
    Category: Newscasts
    MISSISSIPPI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler News 26 January 2026, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

