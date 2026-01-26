Keesler News 26 January 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/993844" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Taylor, 81st TRW command chief, host the Monthly Update at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, November 24, 2025. Robinson and Taylor discussed the Air Force's new fitness standards, National Blood Donor Month, and Mardi Gras celebrations. They also previewed the upcoming Bay Breeze Event Center Open House and Chili Fest Cook-off and the Wing Annual Awards. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)