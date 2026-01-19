(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Indiana National Guard: Winter Storm Fern 2026 (B-Roll Package)

    EVANSVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana Guardsman assigned to 163rd Field Artillery Battalion respond to Winter Storm Fern as part of Operation Southern Snow across Vanderburgh County, Indiana, Jan. 24-26, 2026. Approximately 110 Indiana National Guard soldiers and airmen have answered the call to help their fellow Hoosiers during the weekend’s severe weather event. (Indiana National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 16:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993841
    VIRIN: 260126-Z-EA609-1741
    Filename: DOD_111495426
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: EVANSVILLE, INDIANA, US

    TAGS

    Indiana National Guard
    B-Roll Package
    National Guard Bureau
    Winter Storm Fern
    Operation Southern Snow 2026

