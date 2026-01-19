Indiana Guardsman assigned to 163rd Field Artillery Battalion respond to Winter Storm Fern as part of Operation Southern Snow across Vanderburgh County, Indiana, Jan. 24-26, 2026. Approximately 110 Indiana National Guard soldiers and airmen have answered the call to help their fellow Hoosiers during the weekend’s severe weather event. (Indiana National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 16:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993841
|VIRIN:
|260126-Z-EA609-1741
|Filename:
|DOD_111495426
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|EVANSVILLE, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Indiana National Guard: Winter Storm Fern 2026 (B-Roll Package), by SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.